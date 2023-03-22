Because March is Women’s History Month, I wanted to share some important female firsts to recognize the unique challenges women have faced in our history.
First in space
I noticed Dr. Sally Ride on the back of a quarter the other day. She’s among the first featured in the American Women Quarters Program that started last year. Not only was Ride the first American woman in space, at age 32, she was the youngest astronaut at that time. She first flew on the Challenger space shuttle in 1983, and again in 1984. She also served on committees investigating the Challenger and Columbia space shuttle disasters.
Ride left NASA in 1987. She also is the first LGBT person known to have flown in space and the first to appear on U.S. currency. Ride died of pancreatic cancer in 2012 at age 61. Her life partner from 1985 until her death, tennis pro, writer, and educator Tam O’Shaughnessy, accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Ride’s behalf from Barack Obama in 2013.
Besides feeling she had to hide her personal life, Ride, a physicist, said she had to put up with some pretty stupid sexist questions along the way from the press, such as: ‘How are you going to go to the bathroom up there being the only woman?’ and ‘What kind of makeup are you taking with you?’
“Without a doubt I think the worst question I have gotten was whether I cried when we got malfunctions in the simulator,” Ride told Gloria Steinem during an interview.
Ride and O’Shaughnessy co-founded Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego, a non-profit that promotes equity and inclusion for students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) plus arts studies and careers.
First on the Court
President Ronald Reagan nominated Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981. Senate confirmation was unanimous and she served for 25 years, but even though she had previously been an Arizona State Senator and a Republican her whole life, she had her share of attackers.
Reagan wrote in his diary: “Called Judge O’Connor and told her she was my nominee for supreme court. Already the flak is starting and from my own supporters. Right to Life people say she is pro abortion. She declares abortion is personally repugnant to her. I think she’ll make a good justice.”
Several Republican senators, anti-abortion groups and religious leaders started out against her nomination, fearing she was not in favor of overturning Roe V. Wade. They also attacked her support for the Equal Rights Amendment.
After her retirement from the Supreme Court in 2006, at Georgetown University, NPR reported O’Connor warned that political attacks on the independence of the courts are a threat to our Constitutional freedoms. She was quoted as saying: “Any reform of the system is debatable as long as it is not motivated by retaliation for decisions that political leaders disagree with.” She also said: “Courts interpret the law as it was written, not as the congressmen might have wished it was written.” And she said: “It takes a lot of degeneration before a country falls into dictatorship, but we should avoid these ends by avoiding these beginnings.”
O’Connor received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009 and she was a founding co-chair of the National Advisory Board at the National Institute for Civil Discourse (NICD) at the University of Arizona after the 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and others.
O’Connor will be 93 on March 26. She announced her retirement from public life in 2018 citing health issues.
First VP
100 years after the 19th Amendment was adopted in 1920, which prohibits states from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex, Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to be elected vice president.
“In many ways, this moment embodies our character as a nation,” Harris said after her inauguration. “It demonstrates who we are. Even in dark times – we not only dream. We do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be.”
Harris also is the first Black and South Asian American to be VP. According to a Los Angeles Times article from earlier this month, her net favorability is slightly lower than that of former VP Mike Pence at this point in their respective tenures. The article points out that the country is more partisan now, however, and VPs are less likely to enjoy broad support among the public. “Joe Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore all began their tenures with higher ratings than Harris currently enjoys,” the article states.
In any case, Harris proves that anyone who thinks VPs don’t really do anything, should think again. She broke Pence’s record for tie-breaking senate votes in the first year for a VP. She cast seven tie-breaking votes in her first six months and 13 during her first year, which also broke John Adams’ record of 12 tie-breaking votes in 1790! She’s closing in on the most tie-breaking votes by any VP. She’s cast 29 so far and John C. Calhoun has the record at 31.
Next week I’ll share some more historic female firsts I think we should celebrate.
