The Black Rock Police Department is investigating a reported hit-and-run accident, which occurred Monday evening shortly before 5 p.m.
According to officials, the Lawrence County Dispatch Center was contacted at 4:44 p.m. after a man sought help in the parking lot at the Dollar General, located at 3600 US Hwy. 63 in Black Rock, after being involved in an apparent hit and run accident, which occurred on Hwy. 63 in front of the store.
Police with the Black Rock Police Department, as well as deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene, along with the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department and ProMed Ambulance.
The victim, whose identity has not been released by authorities, had visible injuries to his arms and face. He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for assessment and treatment of injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Black Rock Police Department. No additional information has been released, except that the vehicle that struck the man was a small, white passenger car.
