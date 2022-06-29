This year, Independence Day will be observed on Monday, July 4.
All local, county and state offices will be closed on Monday.
Walnut Ridge and Hoxie sanitation routes will not be affected because there is no pickup scheduled on Mondays.
The postal service, all banks and many area businesses will also close on Monday for the holiday.
TD deadlines adjusted
The Times Dispatch will be closed on Monday, resulting in earlier deadlines for advertising and news.
All legal, display advertising and classified ads will be due by 3 p.m. on Thursday. News submissions are needed by noon on Friday if at all possible.
