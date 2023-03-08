The Hoxie School Board met on Feb. 13 and voted unanimously to accept the retirement of Donna Harris, self-contained teacher, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Board members also approved the hiring of several positions for the peewee athletics program for the 2022-2023 school year. Personnel hired were: Tracy Gates, peewee basketball athletic director; Randal Puckett, peewee fourth-grade boy's and girl's coach; Erica Nelson, peewee fifth-grade boy's coach; Bray Felton, peewee sixth-grade girl's coach; and Krystan Bennett, peewee sixth-grade boy's coach.
Also during the meeting, members of the board denied the transfer of two students from the Hoxie School District to the Lawrence County School District for the 2022-2023 school year and voted unanimously to close the checking account at First National Bank and open a new account with approved signors, based on a recommendation from the Arkansas Department of Education.
The financial report, shared by superintendent Kelly Gillham, was also approved and board members tabled discussion of the legislative audit until the next meeting as not all board members had received their audit in the mail.
