The Hoxie School Board met on Feb. 13 and voted unanimously to accept the retirement of Donna Harris, self-contained teacher, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Board members also approved the hiring of several positions for the peewee athletics program for the 2022-2023 school year. Personnel hired were: Tracy Gates, peewee basketball athletic director; Randal Puckett, peewee fourth-grade boy's and girl's coach; Erica Nelson, peewee fifth-grade boy's coach; Bray Felton, peewee sixth-grade girl's coach; and Krystan Bennett, peewee sixth-grade boy's coach.

