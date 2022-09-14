Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith has submitted his retirement resignation as questions remain unanswered regarding the recent sale of a police-issued weapon.
Community members gathered at the Kenneth Quarry (Hoxie) Service Center on Thursday night to discuss how the city is handling the selling of a gun to a pawn shop.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3., Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith was placed on leave after the city received a tip about him selling a department-owned gun to a local pawn shop.
A little more than 20 people attended the meeting, along with city council members, except two, and Mayor Dennis Coggins.
At the meeting, Hoxie resident Greg Ditto explained that he became aware of the sold gun and alerted local law enforcement. He said the transaction dated back to June 2021, when he helped Smith find a tactical shotgun to place in police vehicles.
According to Ditto, the gun was purchased at a pawn shop in Pocahontas at the time, then was sold to a pawn shop in Walnut Ridge a few months later, which he became aware of recently.
“I noticed the shotgun sitting on a rack at a pawn shop in Walnut Ridge, so I asked the individual if he could tell me where he got the shotgun,” said Ditto. “He opened up his register and it said Junior Glen Smith.”
During the meeting, residents questioned where the gun is now, but attending city council members could not provide a definite answer. According to Hoxie City Attorney Nancy Hall and Mayor Coggins, the gun is back in the city’s possession.
Smith was put back on duty on Monday, Aug. 22, then submitted a retirement resignation from the position, effective Tuesday, Sept. 13.
