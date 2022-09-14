220914-TD-retirement-photo

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins (left) poses for a photo with Glen Smith at Smith’s retirement party on Tuesday. Several attended the party.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith has submitted his retirement resignation as questions remain unanswered regarding the recent sale of a police-issued weapon.

Community members gathered at the Kenneth Quarry (Hoxie) Service Center on Thursday night to discuss how the city is handling the selling of a gun to a pawn shop.

