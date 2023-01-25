The Hoxie City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Hoxie City Hall.

During the meeting, updates regarding Hoxie’s new fire station were announced. The new station, which will be located on Northeast Second Street in Hoxie, will have a truck station and is almost complete. According to Hoxie City Clerk Verna Coats, the fire station is waiting for a gas meter to be installed.

