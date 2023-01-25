The Hoxie City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Hoxie City Hall.
During the meeting, updates regarding Hoxie’s new fire station were announced. The new station, which will be located on Northeast Second Street in Hoxie, will have a truck station and is almost complete. According to Hoxie City Clerk Verna Coats, the fire station is waiting for a gas meter to be installed.
Also during the meeting, city council members approved last month’s minutes and heard updates from each department head, including police, fire, street and sanitation, sewer and water and code enforcement.
A resolution for the 2023 budget was passed by council members, and members approved the rehiring of Nancy Hall as city attorney and Jerrod Slayton as city prosecutor.
Members also received iPads during the meeting, which they will use during city council meetings beginning in February. Each member attended a work session to learn how to operate the tablets on Jan. 10 shortly before the city council meeting.
