Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith has been placed on paid leave after the Hoxie City Attorney Nancy Hall said on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop.
The city attorney’s office received a tip on Monday, Aug. 1, that Chief Smith had sold a department gun to a pawn shop.
An investigation was immediately started, and the case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office. The sold gun is also back in possession of the city.
According to Hall, Chief Smith’s suspension was scheduled to be on the Hoxie City Council’s agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, which occurred after this week’s press time.
