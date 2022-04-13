Several schools are exploring the possibility of a four-day school week. Some Arkansas schools, such as Atkins School District, have transitioned to the four-day week while others, such as West Memphis, voted against the four-day calendar.
On Monday, members of the Hoxie School Board voted unanimously not to implement the four-day school week for the upcoming school year.
“Legislators came up with options and many schools are exploring those options and what would be best for their community,” Hoxie Superintendent Kelly Gillham said to school board members at the meeting prior to the vote.
“We sent out a survey and of those who completed the survey, the decision was split 50/50. After a lot of research and listening to parents concerns, I feel it’s in the best interest of our students to keep the traditional calendar.”
School board members, including Greg Coats, Nathan Romine, Wes Gates, Jeff Worlow and David Dobbs, discussed the benefits and negatives of switching to a four-day school week and all agreed it was in the best interest of Hoxie students to remain with the traditional calendar.
Gillham commented to school board members that several students have fallen behind due to COVID. “Our students need the opportunity to catch up, and I do not feel it’s in the best interest of our students to approve the four-day school week.”
In addition to keeping the traditional school schedule, high school principal Dr. Lori McKenzie shared with the board about new additions the school is making to benefit its students. One of which is a partnership with ASU-Newport in Jonesboro to provide free forklift certifications for students interested over the age of 17.
“This will give our students an edge in the community,” said Dr. McKenzie.
Another addition the school is making is a celebration for academic signing days, which will be held April 19-21, for students and their selected colleges, similar to athletic signing days.
“Our main goal is to ensure that the students at Hoxie receive the best education possible,” said Dobbs. “We are always looking for ways to improve our academics and will continue to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.