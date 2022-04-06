The Hoxie School Board is considering the benefits and impact that a four-day school week would have on student learning, families and staff.
If passed, Hoxie will switch to four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The four-day schedule would go from Aug. 16, 2022, to May 26, 2023, with 144 contract days.
With the additional 45 minutes a day, students would benefit from tutoring enrichment and an additional recess.
By switching to a four-day schedule, bus pickup would run four days a week from 6:40 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. and from 3:50 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. While the morning route would not be affected, the afternoon route would run 30 minutes behind the current schedule.
For parents needing child care on Mondays, the school would offer “Mustang Steam Camp,” which would be similar to the school’s summer camp. However, parents would have to apply for the camp and be approved, as well as guaranteeing to send their child at least two Mondays out of each month.
Athletics and activities for high school students would still continue on Mondays, despite the school being closed for the day.
Based on a survey conducted by the school, parents are split with roughly 50 percent for and 50 percent against the new schedule. However, according to school board member David Dobbs, around 75 percent of Hoxie’s faculty is in favor of the change.
“As a parent, I have real concerns about going to a four-day school week,” said Sara Kopp of Walnut Ridge. She and her husband, Jon, have two children at Hoxie, Claire and Cady Kopp, both kindergarten students.
“I am concerned about the logistics of it all since I am a working parent Monday through Friday, but my primary concern is how this will impact my kids’ education. No one can tell me what the academic benefit is to the students. I fear the children will fall behind.”
Dobbs said school board members will decide no later than May 1, which is the deadline to submit the school calendar. The next school board meeting will be held on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the administration office.
All patrons are welcome to attend the school board meeting, but if they wish to speak, they’ll have to appear on the meeting’s agenda beforehand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.