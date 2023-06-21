The Hoxie School District hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 13, to discuss recent funding to build a new elementary school.
Constructed in two phases, the first two wings of the elementary school were built in 1951, with the additional wings being built in 1959, 1967 and 1984.
“There is concern that the structural integrity of the building could put Hoxie in facilities distress in the future,” said school superintendent Kelly Gillham. “The elementary continues to have flooding issues today as well, and our students deserve the best learning environment we can give them.”
In 2020, the Hoxie School Board, along with Gillham, made the decision to apply for partnership funding to build a new elementary. On May 9, 2023 the school board received notice that Hoxie School was one of seven schools in Arkansas to receive funding from the state to complete a warm, safe and dry project. According to Gillham and the school board, out of the seven schools selected to the receive funding out of 34 schools approved for projects, Hoxie Elementary School was at the very top of the list.
The state has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project, which will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward the new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining $5,058,437.
“We need two debt service mills to generate the funds to make the loan payment each year for a new elementary,” Gillham said. “We need the community of Hoxie to show up on August 8. Our kids need it.”
The Hoxie School District has called for a millage election, which will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, to pay for the loan’s remaining balance.
Hoxie School Board President Nathan Romine said, “We did not want to ask our community to increase millage and had planned to fund the remaining balance ourselves, but the COVID pandemic hit and has raised prices of everything.”
According to the school board, if the millage is passed, primary residences appraised at $65,000 or less will not pay one cent more in taxes on their home. If total property assets are appraised at $100,000, then the two mills will cost $40 per year.
The school district’s current millage is 34 mills, which will put the school district at 36 mills if the election passes.
“We currently have the lowest millage in Lawrence County, and are among the lowest in the state of Arkansas,” Gillham said. “The average millage for a school district in Arkansas is approximately 39 mills.”
Hoxie School District has not asked for a millage increase in more than 25 years. “No one wants to pay more in taxes,” said Gillham, “but we are investing in our children and this is our one shot at a new elementary school.”
Hoxie resident Marlyn Tate, who also served 18 years on the Hoxie School Board, said, “I have many connections with the Hoxie School. My children attended school there, and now my grandchildren attend there. I can’t remember the last time the school asked the community for a millage increase. I would ask you to please support this, it’s something the school desperately needs. We have been discussing this for years but have never been able to pull this off until now with the grant.”
If the millage is approved, the new elementary school will be built on the current softball and baseball fields, which will move two fields over and be relocated by the bus garage. The new elementary will measure 65,000 square feet, and will place the elementary closer to the rest of the district buildings, providing more safety for the students and employees, easy access to the playground and safe room, and allow for easier sharing of employees and services.
Currently, the elementary and high schools share several employees, including a gifted and talented teacher, mental health therapist, OT, PT and speech therapist, paraprofessionals, cafeteria cooks, SRO’s, dyslexia specialist, online facilitator, librarian, and school nurse.
In addition, the new elementary school will be built with reinforced walls to serve as a type of safe room for all elementary students during severe weather.
According to Gillham, if the millage does not pass, and the school is unable to pay the remaining loan balance, the school will have to forfeit the $14,951,562 grant, and the project will be placed “at the back of the line.”
If the millage is passed, the loan is set up for 30 years and then the millage will drop. Early voting for the millage will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7 at the county clerk’s office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Voting day is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Hoxie Service Center, Minturn City Hall and Portia City Hall.
The school will host a town hall meeting to discuss the millage, as well as the school’s desperate need for a new elementary building, on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Attendees will also be able to tour the elementary school during the meeting to view the conditions of each wing.
Hoxie Superintendent Gillham welcomes the community members to reach out with questions or concerns about the upcoming election and new elementary building. To reach Gillham, email kelly.gillham@hoxieschools.com or call her at 870-886-2401, ext. 181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.