The Hoxie School District will hold a special meeting on Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. in the school cafeteria for parents of students going into grades kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2022-2023 school year regarding the proposed four-day school week.
A survey was recently conducted seeking parents’ opinion on a school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. Out of 273 families who participated in the survey, 128 voted for a traditional calendar, Monday through Friday, 25 voted for a nontraditional calendar, Monday through Friday, and 120 voted for a four-day school week, Tuesday through Friday.
According to Kelly Gillham, Hoxie School District superintendent, due to the interest shown in a four-day week calendar, the school will hold the parent meeting to hear from parents and guardians concerning a possible four-day week.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grades were sent home a flyer about the upcoming event, and parents/guardians are asked to write their concerns and questions on the form to address at the parent meeting.
The school has asked that forms containing the concerns and questions be brought to the elementary office to help the Hoxie administration provide organized and accurate information during the meeting.
