The Hoxie School District will host its second town hall meeting on Monday, July 17, to discuss with community members the upcoming millage election to help fund a new elementary school.
In 2020, members of the Hoxie School Board, along with superintendent Kelly Gillham, applied for partnership funding to build a new elementary school and was one of seven schools in Arkansas to receive funding from the state to complete a warm, safe and dry project.
Out of the seven schools selected to receive the funding in Arkansas, Hoxie was at the very top of the list due to the age and condition of the elementary building.
The state has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project, which will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward a new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining balance of $5,058,437.
During the town hall meeting, attendees will be able to tour the present elementary school and view the condition of each wing, as well as see potential designs of the new building, which will include a new cafeteria and library, and will be built with reinforced walls to serve as a type of safe room for all elementary students during severe weather.
The meeting will be held in the school cafeteria beginning at 6:30 p.m. All citizens of the Hoxie School District are urged to attend.
The upcoming millage election will be held on Aug. 8 at the Kenneth Quarry Hoxie Service Center, Minturn City Hall and Portia City Hall. Early voting for the millage will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 at the county clerk’s office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Hoxie Superintendent Gillham welcomes the community members to reach out with questions or concerns about the upcoming election and new elementary building. To reach Gillham, email kelly.gillham@hoxie schools.com or call her at 870-886-2401, ext. 181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.