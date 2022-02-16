In the summer of 1955, the Hoxie School Board voluntarily desegregated its school and overcame adversity through diversity. While not the first instance of desegregation in the state, Hoxie’s attempt was the first to be met with active resistance.
During the time, Hoxie School followed the practice of splitting the fall school term to allow its students to pick cotton in late September and October. There was only one elementary school for fewer than 30 African American children, while high schoolers were bused to an all-black school in Jonesboro. Believing they didn’t have enough funds to maintain separate schools, the Hoxie School Board unanimously voted to abolish its dual educational system by integrating black children into its previously all-white schools.
Although no incidents occurred on the first day, on July 25, 1955, Life magazine published a pictorial essay to recognize Hoxie’s efforts, which attracted segregationists and their active resistance to the community. On Aug. 13, 1955, two representatives from the Little Rock chapter of White America attended a rally in Hoxie with a petition of more than 1,000 signatures requesting the resignation of all school board members. The school board refused and continued its plan of desegregation.
Governor Oval Faubus told the Hoxie School Board that the state would not intervene and eventually, the school board filed a lawsuit against the segregationists. In November of 1955, the school district received a temporary restraining order against the segregationists, which was made permanent the next month. Segregationists appealed the decision, but Attorney General Herbert Brownell publicly supported the school. On Oct. 25, 1956, the court ruled in favor of Hoxie.
The goal of Hoxie: The First Stand is to tell the complete story of the integration of Hoxie School, including those who opposed it and those who supported it. As part of its efforts to share the integration story, the 501(c)(3) organization has started a fundraising campaign to establish a museum and education center to commemorate the integration of 1955 and its role in civil rights history.
“Hoxie School was the first challenged integration of a school. This integration took place before the Little Rock 9 and set the precedent for the rest of the integration in the United States. This is the untold story of the American Civil Rights movement. It needs to be told. We need to understand where we have been before we can change where we are,” states the organization’s website.
The organization has purchased the former Hoxie Masonic Hall, which is positioned within walking distance of the original school where students integrated in 1955. Hoxie: The First Stand’s goal is for the museum to share stories of courageous leadership, personal accountability, and collective respect for the rule of law during the school’s desegregation efforts.
The museum board is aiming to raise $250,000 to transform the former Masonic Hall into an immersive museum. At 2,736 square feet, the board is working with James Volkert of Exhibition Associates in Conway and Cromwell Architects Engineers in Little Rock to create plans and an initial design for the museum. Money raised will go toward designing, renovating, and furnishing the museum. Additional funds raised after the current goal will be used for designing and installing an interactive exhibition and developing curriculum in collaboration with the school district.
Once complete, the museum will provide space for community meetings, events, and activities. The current plan also provides exhibition space, classroom space, office and archival storage and public amenities.
Although fundraising efforts have been put on hold due to the COVID pandemic, the organization has kicked off its fundraising campaign with a $5,000 donation from Cavenaugh Auto Group.
“We’re glad to help tell this story,” said Fran Cavenaugh. “Hoxie: The First Stand is important because without Hoxie there would be no Little Rock Nine. Hoxie set the precedent for all the integrations in the South and the country. Hoxie shows that good can prevail when good people do what is right. This message is very important during this time we are experiencing.”
Each individual or business that donates at least $5,000 will have their name prominently displayed in the remodeled building. Donations can be made several ways, such as mailing a donation to: Hoxie The First Stand, P.O. Box 135, Hoxie, AR 72433, or through the Hoxie The First Stand account at First National Bank in Lawrence County.
Donations may also be made by contacting a board member, including Fran Cavenaugh at 870-761-3990, Frances Green at 870-926-2478 and Ethel Tompkins at 870-809-0604.
For more information about the organization or historical events regarding Hoxie’s desegregation, visit www.hoxiethefirststand.org.
