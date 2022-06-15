The Highway 91 portion from Highway 63 to Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge will be closed beginning Monday to replace a deteriorating bridge.
The bridge crossing White Oak Slough will be replaced with a precast box culvert, which has exceptional strength and drains more water efficiently than a round, concrete pipe.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation expects the project to take two weeks to complete, dependent on weather. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.