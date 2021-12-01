We all make choices, or at least like to think we have a choice when it comes to the products we buy, and the companies we want to buy from.
States want to have a choice, too, and I think they should. Arkansas, for example, is one of 33 states that refuses to do business with companies that boycott Israel. Okay, but if the state thinks a company is boycotting Israel, leave it alone! Don’t do business with it. Don’t make pension fund investments with them. Then shut up about it and work with others that fit in with your demands.
Last week the Arkansas Attorney General’s office put out a news release titled: “Attorney General Rutledge Joins 12 State Coalition in Urging Ben and Jerry’s to Reverse Boycott of Israel.”
Well first of all, what happened was in July, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would not renew its license agreement – which doesn’t expire until the end of next year – with the company that manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel because they don’t want their ice cream sold in Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), stating it would be “inconsistent with our values” to do so.
The company also stated on its website www.benjerry.com: “Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready.”
The values they are about include human rights, economic and social justice, and environmental protection. The OPT they refer to is what the United Nations considers occupied territories, which the UN holds Israel responsible for, even though all of it isn’t occupied by Israel.
Anyway, this letter from Leslie Rutledge and state attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, is calling for Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry’s, to stop its plans to make other arrangements with a different licensee in Israel (calling this a boycott of Israel is disingenuous in my opinion).
Unilever says it respects Ben & Jerry’s and its independent board of directors to make decisions with respect to its own social mission.
“Attempts by Unilever to deflect accountability and blame an ice-cream maker from the hills of Vermont (notorious for its leftist political activism) for its own corporate missteps are thus unconvincing,” says the letter these AGs signed. “Any such attempt to rebrand Unilever as an unwitting bystander, a veritable hostage to its radical subsidiary, fall flat upon a closer examination of corporate records. Unilever’s 2020 Annual Report reveals that its corporate scruples do not extend to boycotts of nations such as China, Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, to name just a few. Of particular concern is Unilever’s corporate dealings with the country of Iran, designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States and a sworn enemy of the State of Israel. In fact, Iran’s bellicose threats to annihilate the State of Israel are alarming and must be taken seriously, especially as Iran verges on becoming a nuclear power.”
Probably Unilever, a huge consumer goods company in Arkansas and the rest of the world, with more than 400 brands available in more than 190 countries, does business in those places, but a quick look at the 43 countries where Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is sold will show that it’s not available in China, or Russia, or Pakistan, or Saudi Arabia, or Venezuela, or Iran.
Just two months ago Gov. Asa Hutchinson was celebrating Ralston Family Farms of Atkins, Arkansas for completing their first commercial shipment to China in July, which was 20 metric tons of long grain rice, with a second shipment that soon followed. China has been one of Arkansas’s top countries for exports, and also Saudi Arabia. China’s also the country we import from the most.
But it’s okay to be hypocritical when you’re the chief law enforcement officer of a state. The day before the Ben & Jerry’s news release, Leslie Rutledge’s office sent out one with this headline: “Attorney General Rutledge Supports Free Speech of Small Business Owners.” This was all about her joining with 15 other AGs in support of the Colorado cake-maker who wants to choose who he will and won’t do business with. He doesn’t want to make wedding cakes for gay people, and it seems he’s been sued again for not making a cake that celebrates someone’s change in gender. He’s accused of violating Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act. In this news release Rutledge says: “Tolerance is a two-way street” (what a difference a day makes!) and the AGs in the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia are also supporting this business owner’s decisions.
I think they should support Ben & Jerry’s decisions, too. I do. But then again, I don’t consider things like human rights, economic and social justice, and environmental protection “radical,” or “leftist political activism.”
