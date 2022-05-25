When I turned 18 years old in 1981 I registered to vote and registered for the draft on the same day. One was just as important as the other to me.
There’s only been a couple of times I’ve missed voting, whether it was a local, state, or federal election, primaries, mid-terms, whatever. And I’ve voted for Independents, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party, and write-in candidates.
Having started working in radio in 1980, I’ve been covering elections about as long as I’ve been voting in them. In 40 years I’ve known a lot of election commission folks, county clerks, and poll workers in various counties in Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri, where I’ve lived and worked. Practically all of them have been very professional, honest, and serious about making sure elections they were involved with were fair.
Other voters aren’t always respectful, however. My first presidential election I voted in was in 1984 in Arkansas and a guy I knew said: “You voted for Reagan didn’t ya?” as I came out of the polling place. Ronald Reagan was running for a second term as president. I scoffed and said “no.” He loudly announced that I had voted for the Democratic nominee Walter Mondale and his running mate Geraldine Ferraro, only he used inappropriate language to describe them. It was encouraging that other voters waiting in line to go into the polling place – mostly Reagan supporters – just stared disapprovingly at the idiot (and I don’t mean me).
I’ve known others who have been harassed at polls by fellow voters, either before or after voting. It happened to my mom a few years ago in Mississippi and I wish I had been with her at the time, but she can take care of herself, and did. If you ever feel uncomfortable at a polling place speak to a poll worker about what’s going on.
There was one poll worker in 1992 who loudly told her fellow poll workers not to give me a ballot when I went to vote in the general election, “because he’s voting for Clinton!” she said. It was no secret, since I’d written several newspaper columns in support of him, but she thought it was funny, I guess. No one was laughing but her.
By the way, anyone needing advice or help during or after an election concerning their voting rights can call the national nonpartisan Election Protection coalition at 866-OUR-VOTE for free information and assistance from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
I publicly supported Haley Barbour for governor in Mississippi, too, a Republican, who during Clinton’s first term as president was head of the Republican National Committee, and his job was to criticize everything the president did. It was good to see a photo of them together recently, visiting with each other during the funeral service for former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat. Both spoke at his service earlier this month.
Political battles are extremely competitive, and they should be. But there are a lot of people who identify by party and/or being either extremely conservative or extremely liberal, who are really just extreme jerks.
I vote for candidates who I think are most capable, sincere, honest, and least jerk-like. That’s why I can’t commit to voting only for people of a certain political party. I think all elected offices on local levels should be non-partisan anyway. And I’ve never met a person holding a local, state, or federal office who changed when they changed political parties. They’re still themselves.
During the mid-term elections in 1994 a lady in Mississippi told me she didn’t vote for Clinton for president, but after seeing him sworn in using the Bible his grandmother gave him when he was a child, she decided he couldn’t be all bad.
Some people are all bad. Most aren’t. That’s why I always vote. I wish more people would.
