Warren Zevon left us 20 years ago and he’s still not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
What’s worse is he’s been eligible for induction for almost 30 years!
Maybe that will change this year since he’s been nominated to be an inductee for the first time.
Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first record.
Other nominees this year are: A Tribe Called Quest; Kate Bush; Sheryl Crow; Missy Elliott; Iron Maiden; Joy Division + New Order; Cyndi Lauper; George Michael; Willie Nelson; Rage Against The Machine; Soundgarden; The Spinners; and The White Stripes.
Five of these nominees will be picked for induction this fall. Nominee ballots are sent to more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. They consider an artist’s musical influence, the length and depth of their careers, their body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique. Fans can vote until April 28 through the website www.rockhall.com. You can pick five entries once a day until the deadline. The top results only count as a fan ballot when it’s time to tally up the votes from all the other individual voters.
By Thursday afternoon Warren was in third place among fan votes.
A brief bio
Warren’s father, William Rubin Zivotofsky, was born in Ukraine in 1903. The family moved to New York in 1905 and changed their name to Zevon. Warren was born in Chicago in 1947. His mother was half his father’s age. His parents, who had a rocky relationship, moved to California when Warren was a child.
Warren’s dad was known as Stumpy Zevon. He worked for gangster Mickey Cohen, who had taken over Bugsy Siegel’s mob after Siegel was gunned down in his Beverly Hills home the year Warren was born.
When Warren was 9 years old his father brought him a Chickering piano he had won in a poker game Christmas Eve. Warren loved music and was talented enough that his junior high band teacher took him to an Igor Stravinsky and Robert Craft recording session. Warren would hang out a few times at Stravinsky’s house with Craft in Hollywood where he said he was encouraged to study conducting. He was 13 years old.
Warren became a studio musician and was the keyboard player and band leader for The Everly Brothers before finding success with his own singer-songwriter career. He released a dozen studio albums, 32 singles and two live albums between 1969 and 2003. His album Excitable Boy (1978) peaked at No. 8 in the U.S. charts and delivered his biggest commercial hit “Werewolves Of London.” His last album, The Wind, peaked at No. 12 on the charts.
The quality of the people in the music business who collaborated with Warren is a real testament to his talent, including: Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Linda Rondstadt, R.E.M., Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Flea, George Clinton, David Gilmour, Don Henley, and Jerry Garcia.
Faced with a terminal diagnoses of mesothelioma, Warren went to work on his final album, and many music friends contributed to it. The documentary, “Warren Zevon: VH1 (Inside) Out – Keep Me in Your Heart” (2003), was filmed during the recording of that album, narrated by another friend and collaborator, Billy Bob Thornton.
Warren died on Sept. 7, 2003. He was 56 years old.
A great book for anyone wanting more is: “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead: The Dirty Life And Times Of Warren Zevon” (2007) by his first wife and lifelong friend, Crystal Zevon, which includes interviews from family, friends, and collaborators.
A real original
Billy Joel wrote a letter of support to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee. Joel told The Los Angeles Times if anyone deserves to be in the hall of fame, Warren does.
“He was a real original, and I don’t know if that’s appreciated enough,” Joel said, talking about watching him perform in 1974. “I was knocked out. He was like the crazy brother I never had. He was fearless, and it stuck with me.”
On news of his nomination this month Warren’s children, Jordan Zevon, and Ariel Zevon, both singer-songwriters, issued a statement:
“For 20 years since his passing, our father’s incredibly loyal fans have persistently and passionately petitioned on social media for this nomination. We are deeply grateful for their love and dedication to keeping his life’s work alive. We also thank his industry friends and colleagues like David Letterman and Billy Joel who have publicly championed for him to be included here among so many other deserving nominees and inductees. To all musicians, music lovers, writers and historians who appreciate Warren Zevon’s unique contribution to music – thank you for helping to keep him and his catalog in the conversation. And of course, thanks to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee for making this dream a reality. We hope this nomination exposes current and future generations to his distinct body of work. He would be deeply honored.”
Warren sang a new song he hadn’t released yet the one time I saw him. It was a solo performance in a Memphis bar back in 1992. It was “The Indifference Of Heaven,” and he mentioned his friends Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen in it. It would later be released on his album Mutineer (1995).
They say, “Everything’s alright.”
They say, “Better days are near.”
They tell us, “These are the good times.”
But they don’t live around here
Billy and Christie don’t
And Bruce and Patti don’t
They don’t live around here
His songs were often dark, funny, sarcastic commentaries on love, hate, conflict, and despair – you know – life. And for some of us who were lucky enough to have discovered him early, all of his music would be an important part of the soundtrack of our lives.
So I started voting early, and I’m going to vote often in hopes that Warren Zevon will be part of this year’s class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.