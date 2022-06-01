The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that guardrail and pavement improvements are underway along Hwy. 63.
Guardrail improvements, asphalt leveling and ultrathin paving are underway in various sections from Ravenden to Hoxie, along Hwy. 63, in Lawrence and Randolph counties.
Intermittent lane closures are expected throughout the duration of the project, which is estimated to be completed in late July, weather permitting.
ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and can result in citations and doubled fines.
