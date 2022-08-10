According to Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center.
Shipman, who was in seclusion at the Lawrence County jail, was being held on possession of methamphetamine and simultaneous possession of narcotics and a firearm at the time of his death, according to a news release.
