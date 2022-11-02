The Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County will host its annual Blue Jeans and BBQ event on Saturday at The Studio on Main, located at 123 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge.
The event will feature The Shotgun Billies and Demos BBQ and all funds raised will benefit children and families in Lawrence County.
