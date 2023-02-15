Jimmy Doyle Murphy, age 87 of Lorado, went to his heavenly home on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born November 9, 1935, to the late Jeff Murphy and Hazel (Stowers) Murphy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers in law: Dorothy (Murphy) Wicker and J.C. Wicker, and Joann (Murphy) Henson and Jerry Henson: sisters in law: Wanda Black and Lelia Stowers; brothers in law: Harold Stowers and Dewey Scott.

