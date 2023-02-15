Jimmy Doyle Murphy, age 87 of Lorado, went to his heavenly home on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born November 9, 1935, to the late Jeff Murphy and Hazel (Stowers) Murphy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers in law: Dorothy (Murphy) Wicker and J.C. Wicker, and Joann (Murphy) Henson and Jerry Henson: sisters in law: Wanda Black and Lelia Stowers; brothers in law: Harold Stowers and Dewey Scott.
He is survived by his son Doyle Murphy, his wife Joan of Walnut Ridge; daughter Debbie Kiestler, her husband Tony Kiestler and granddaughter, Tonia Kiestler, all of Lorado; sisters in law: Shirley Scott and Barbara Lamb, brothers in law: Tom Lamb and Larry Black; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raised on the family farm, Jimmy learned hard work and responsibility at a young age by milking cows, working in the family garden, chopping chemical wood as well as chopping and picking cotton.
At ten years old, Jimmy, fell in love with a spirited, brown eyed girl, Nadine Wicker. They became playmates, neighbors, and the best of friends. She played catch with him, and he spent countless hours pushing her on the swing. On September 17, 1952, at the age of 16, they married. Together they raised a son Doyle and a daughter Debbie. His family grew when Doyle married Joan and Debbie married Tony Kiestler. He and Nadine were blessed with a granddaughter, Tonia Nadine Kiestler.
Known for his strong work ethic and admired by all who knew him. A man of deep faith, Jimmy always had time to listen to a friend in need. He retired from Hytrol with over 20 years of service where he gained many precious friends. He gave his time and worked in many capacities at Lorado Missionary Baptist Church. A member for over 35 years, he served as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon as well as serving on various church committees. He also served on the Lorado Cemetery Committee and maintained the cemetery and church yard for years.
Jimmy enjoyed gardening, animals, fishing and was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed feeding his birds and providing for wildlife at his home. He and Nadine loved watching westerns together eating popcorn before her death in 2020.
Jimmy considered his family his most prized accomplishment in life. Each member a precious gift and blessing. Everyone was welcome in the Murphy home and their table. Extended family gatherings for holidays and continuing the family traditions were of utmost importance to him.
Visitation was Friday, February 10, 2023, at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral began at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Chapel at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge with Thomas Lamb officiating.
Interment will be in Lorado Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
Pallbearers: James Jumper, Rusty Craig, Harold Stowers, Rickey Stowers, Tommy Lamb, Greg Lamb, Mark Lamb, Wayne Black, Austin Jordan, Doug Tyler, Bruce Watson, Erik Lyons and Randy Caldwell.
