The Regional Job Fair and Career Expo 2023 will be held Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Randolph County Development Center, located on the campus of Black River Technical College at 1410 Hwy. 304 East in Pocahontas.
The job fair will feature employers from Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties. Only employers that are currently hiring are invited to participate in the event.
Applications will be taken on-site, and attendees are asked to bring their resume, driver’s license and references. It is suggested that attendees are dress appropriately.
Transportation is available to those in need by calling 870-892-4547. The event is being hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority and BRTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.