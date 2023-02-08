John Lester Hatcher, age 77, passed away January 21, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., due to complications following bypass surgery.
John was born June 26, 1945 in Walnut Ridge, AR to parents Delphina and Lester Hatcher.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 1:15 pm
He graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1963 and later joined the Army where he served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division as a Voice Intercept Operator.
John attended Lyon College (1972) and Arkansas State University (1974) and held a Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling.
He retired from the Arkansas Department of Community Correction in 2015.
He loved his family and animals.
His favorite pastimes were genealogy and watching Jeopardy.
John is survived by his wife, Kay (Cleethorpes, England), sister MaryDell Paterno (Bob), brother Clint Hatcher, daughter Leslie Broadway (Jared), son Jason Hatcher, granddaughter Susanna, and several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Sara Zahn (sister), and Jeanne Hatcher (stepmother).
John requested cremation and no services.
