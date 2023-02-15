Joyce Faylene Kelsoe Reeves, 84, of Jonesboro, passed from this life Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.

She was born to Henry Thomas and Alice Estelle (Page) Kelsoe. Joyce retired from East Area Agency on Aging; then delivered for Meals on Wheels. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

