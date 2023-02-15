Joyce Faylene Kelsoe Reeves, 84, of Jonesboro, passed from this life Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born to Henry Thomas and Alice Estelle (Page) Kelsoe. Joyce retired from East Area Agency on Aging; then delivered for Meals on Wheels. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 57 years, Robert Paul; her parents; and daughter, Bonnie Sue McGuirt.
Survivors include one son Dwayne (Corda) Reeves of Portia; two daughters, Rita (Randy) Green of Pocahontas; Carla (Jeff) Wilkinson of Jonesboro; one sister, Judy King; grandchildren, Joe, Crystal, Bradley, Brandon, Eric, Magan, Tyler, Ryan, Raylon, Charity, Ram, Blake; great-grandchildren, Shane, Peyton, Jason, Madison, Olivia, Trenton, Kylie, Marlee, Kensie, Jarah, Hartley, Zachery, Bexar, CH, Michael, Jackson, Samuel.
Visitation was Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral will be today, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Freedom Full Gospel Church on County Line Road in Walnut Ridge. Officiating will be Rev. Dwayne Reeves and Rev. Wayne Hurst. Burial will be at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
