The Lawrence County Quorum Court met in regular session on Jan. 9 in the conference room of the Lawrence County Courthouse with Judge Gary Barnhill presiding. Members present included Frank Binkley, Lloyd Clark, Jeff Yates, Kenny Jones, Alex Latham, Tracey Moore, Ricky Benson and Donald Richey.
During the meeting, Judge Barnhill discussed with court members committees that he would like to establish, and which members he would like to appoint to them. Barnhill stated that he would like to form a budget committee, and appoint members Latham, Clark and Yates to the board, with Junior Briner as an adviser to the committee. Also, Barnhill discussed his desire to create a road committee, consisting of Richey, Jones and Davis. Both committees were approved by court members.
Court members were provided line of succession lists for the judge and sheriff. The county judge’s line of succession list includes Michelle Sheets, Jeff Yates and Perry Hutton. The sheriff’s line of succession includes Jamie White, Justin Dixon and Eric Cheatham. Both lists were approved.
Judge Barnhill and Sheriff Tony Waldrupe discussed with the court transferring a 2021 Ram 2500 truck, which is currently leased to the sheriff’s office, to the road department. According to Judge Barnhill, the road department would take up the remainder of the lease, estimated to be $15,660, and would also pay an additional $20,000 to the sheriff’s office, totaling $35,660. Court members approved the transfer and an ordinance was created.
Barnhill also discussed the recommendation from the auditor for the county judge’s office to have a county credit card in order to avoid purchases being made using personal credit cards with reimbursement. Discussion took place regarding all purchases and members approved the county having a credit card. An ordinance will be created and presented at the next Quorum Court meeting.
Also during the meeting, County Clerk Brandi Parker presented a request made by Davis to inquire about the county offering a Christmas Club account to county employees. Parker explained that upon contacting First National Bank it was recommended that each employee set up their own account and provide the information to the clerk’s office for payroll deduction. AAC Legal Counsel Lindsey French advised the county against offering a Christmas Club account since Parker and Barnhill were newly elected and the additional auditing constraints it could cause. The order of business failed with no motion being made by the court due to the lack of support.
Clark discussed with court members that the Lawrence County Historical Society is looking into finding or creating the Lawrence County seal and county flag. More discussion will take place at the next Quorum Court meeting.
Court members approved a three-minute time limit for guests to speak their complaints and issues at Quorum Court meetings. By voice vote, the motion carried.
Also during the meeting, minutes from the previous meeting were discussed and approved, as was the treasurer’s report.
