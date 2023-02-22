The Lawrence County Quorum Court met in regular session on Jan. 9 in the conference room of the Lawrence County Courthouse with Judge Gary Barnhill presiding. Members present included Frank Binkley, Lloyd Clark, Jeff Yates, Kenny Jones, Alex Latham, Tracey Moore, Ricky Benson and Donald Richey.

During the meeting, Judge Barnhill discussed with court members committees that he would like to establish, and which members he would like to appoint to them. Barnhill stated that he would like to form a budget committee, and appoint members Latham, Clark and Yates to the board, with Junior Briner as an adviser to the committee. Also, Barnhill discussed his desire to create a road committee, consisting of Richey, Jones and Davis. Both committees were approved by court members.

