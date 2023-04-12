A federal judge has concluded a lengthy court battle by refusing to order Lawrence County to remove a bridge.

Following a trial in November 2021, a jury awarded a group of Craighead County property owners who farm land near the Lawrence County line a total of $346,459.65 in damages resulting from additional flooding caused by the bridge. The new bridge hadn’t been approved in advance by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps later approved the bridge following some modifications.

