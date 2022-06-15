Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. A century and a half later, the U.S. celebrates the African American Emancipation Day, which is now a federal holiday.
President Biden signed legislation on June 17, 2021, that made Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, the 11th holiday recognized by the federal government.
In honor of the federal holiday, local banks will be closed as will the U.S. Post Office. Some city offices, including the City of Hoxie, will also be closed on Monday.
