Landfill to move to credit card system for payments

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee (left) and Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp talk after the NEA Regional Landfill meeting Thursday in Paragould. The board held its last meeting for 2022.

 Michael Wilkey / Daily Press

There will be a new way to collect certain fees at the NEA Regional Solid Waste Landfill in Paragould, starting next year, officials agreed Thursday.

The NEA Solid Waste Board voted to approach a bank about setting up a credit card system for payment at the landfill.

