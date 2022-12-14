Landfill to move to credit card system for payments

There will be a new way to collect certain fees at the NEA Regional Solid Waste Landfill in Paragould, starting next year, officials agreed Thursday.
The NEA Solid Waste Board voted to approach a bank about setting up a credit card system for payment at the landfill.
Right now, the landfill in Paragould takes cash and check only for payment. However, officials said at the meeting that the decision was due to several factors.
They include protecting and tracking the payments at the landfill and that they have had several returned checks this year.
Other area cities like Paragould and Walnut Ridge use a credit card system for payment to their cities, the mayors in both towns said at the meeting.
The project for the landfill should be done likely in the first quarter of 2023.
Board members approved a plan to buy a Toyota forklift for the landfill, as well as a plan to speak with Centennial Bank about buying a 12-month CD for the landfill.
Board members also discussed plans involving the purchase of an acre of land near the landfill, heard a report on a map on a monitoring well and solar panels plus approved a cleanup ordinance for capital lists for the landfill.
The meeting Thursday was the last meeting for Lawrence County Judge John Thomison, Randolph County Judge Ronald Barnett and several other mayors.
Thomison said he has enjoyed his time on the board and that the work with the landfill impacted residents on a daily basis in all four counties covered by the landfill.
