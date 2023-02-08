The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce and the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Offices and hosting the 2023 Agricultural Appreciation Day Expo.
The event will be held Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BRTC Development Center on the campus of Black River Technical College in Pocahontas. Lunch will be served at noon.
