Last week, Lawrence County endured extreme weather from damaging straight-line winds and 60-degree temps to a frigid ice storm and 30-degree temps, all within 24 hours.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Sedgwick was hit with a storm that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Although Weather Underground had no reports of wind gusts more than 23 miles per hour, the storm knocked down several power lines, uprooted trees, demolished a shop and knocked a tree onto the roof of a house.
Sedgwick resident Charles Petty endured the worst of the storm as his home suffered major damage from a fallen tree and he also owned the destroyed shop.
“It sounded like a freight train,” Petty said. Crews who responded to the scene believe all damage in Sedgwick was caused by straight-line winds.
