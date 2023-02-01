230201-TD-craighead-photo

Craighead Electric Cooperative Serviceman Brett Hufstedler took this photo of a broken pole on Wednesday in Lawrence County after a winter storm hit Northeast Arkansas last week.

 Craighead Electric Coop

Wet snow and ice accumulations overnight, along with strong wind gusts, greatly impacted western Lawrence County last week.

While all of Lawrence County experienced winter perception, the winter storm that moved through the county on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, brought more than five inches of snow to several western communities, with the hardest hit areas being around the Imboden, Ravenden and Strawberry areas.

