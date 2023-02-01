Wet snow and ice accumulations overnight, along with strong wind gusts, greatly impacted western Lawrence County last week.
While all of Lawrence County experienced winter perception, the winter storm that moved through the county on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, brought more than five inches of snow to several western communities, with the hardest hit areas being around the Imboden, Ravenden and Strawberry areas.
“Thankfully we didn’t have any personal injuries, just people getting stuck or sliding off in ditches,” said Paige VanBrook, Lawrence County 911 Director.
“The majority of the calls came from Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 117 outside of Ravenden, and the hill outside of Ravenden going into Sharp County was backed up for hours.”
According to VanBrook, in addition to Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 117, Hwy. 63 was shut down at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and reopened on Wednesday at 6 a.m. due to so many 18-wheelers blocking traffic.
“Imboden law enforcement responded to several calls about vehicles that slid off the road due to slick conditions, and some fire departments responded to calls of power lines down due to the weight of the snow,” said Perry Hutton with the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management.
In addition to travel issues, the weight of the snow damaged power lines and poles, as well as other infrastructures.
In Lawrence County alone, Craighead Electric Cooperative had 1,200 customers without power from Wednesday into Thursday night.
“We were seeing very low hanging lines and several poles down,” said Craig Martin, District Vice President and Operations at Craighead Electric Cooperative. “There were 22 broken poles in Lawrence County, but all power was restored by Thursday night at 6 p.m.”
The week, on Monday, Lawrence County residents braced for another winter storm, this time with more ice expected than snow. Multiple winter storms passed through, causing slick and hazardous travel throughout the county.
