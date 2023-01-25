230125-TD-congress-photo

Representative Rick Crawford discusses significant crop insurance rate increases on Thursday with Lawrence County farmers as part of his listening tour as Congress prepares to write a new Farm Bill.

Crop insurance, input costs, and Risk Management Agency (RMA) standards were the top concerns among farmers at the Lawrence County Farm Bureau breakfast on Thursday. Representative Rick Crawford (AR-01) attended the breakfast as part of his listening tour as Congress prepares to write a new Farm Bill, which is federal legislation that sets policies for vital farm programs and is renewed every five years.

Lawrence County Farm Bureau President Jeff Worlow kicked off the meeting with questions about RMA’s recent decision to redesignate 20,000 acres located in five counties in Northeast Arkansas as high-risk. In addition to Lawrence County, farmers in Craighead, Greene, Jackson and Randolph face significant crop insurance rate increases.

