A Lawrence County juvenile male was killed on Tuesday, June 28, when his motorcycle was struck by a car.
According to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash occurred Tuesday morning at 4:44 a.m. in Smithville near the Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 117 intersection.
The minor, who has not been identified by officials due to his age, was heading northbound on a CRF-70F when a 2014 Chevy Spark struck the rear of his motorcycle killing him.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the motorcycle did not have rear lights. ASP did not identify the driver of the car.
