Lawrence County native Greg Hogue recently traveled to northwest Romania near the Ukrainian border to provide aid with the Ukrainian refugee relief from the city of Cluj-Napoca in Romania.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with an attack that is internationally considered a war of aggression. It has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 3.8 million Ukrainians leaving the country, and millions of others displaced.
Hogue joined David Gipson, who has a missions ministry in Jonesboro and travels to Romania yearly to provide aid. The two left for Romania on March 6 from the Memphis International Airport and arrived in Cluj on March 8.
During the two-week stay, Hogue and Gipson provided assistance where needed through the Church of Christ. They helped house refugees, arranged transportation to and from the train station, provided needed supplies such as diapers and medicine, and distributed adult and kids’ Bibles. They also housed refugees and fed up to 150 Ukrainians a day through the church’s food bank they established.
“It all happened so fast,” said Hogue. “We went to mainly address whichever issues we could address and tend to their immediate needs.”
According to Hogue, one of the many needs for refugees is diabetic supplies.
“They can’t get any diabetic supplies to the areas getting bombed,” said Hogue. “And women are making camouflage nets that you can place over artillery guns – that’s what they are making in their spare time. They are trying to get supplies wherever they can.”
Hogue also commented that a majority of large stores in Ukraine have their warehouses in cities that are getting bombed and can’t be accessed, limiting demanded supply.
“The thing that affected me the most was the kids,” Hogue said. “Remembering all of the children who came through the border with their mothers because men aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine – they had to drop their kids and wives off at the border. It was so sad.”
Alongside the sadness of disbursed families crossing the border is a bit of humanity and compassion.
“You could see that people had left stuffed animals along the length of the bridge for all the children who cross fleeing the war,” Hogue said.
In addition to providing aid, Hogue and Gipson also led worship services at a church in Cluj with Hogue teaching class and Gipson preaching.
“Some of the Ukrainians didn’t understand English or Romanian so the worship was also translated in Ukrainian. Afterwards we had a fellowship meal together. What a great time together. Unity and love rise above any language barrier,” Hogue said.
Hogue will speak of his time in Romania and Ukraine on Sunday at his home church, Hoxie Church of Christ, located at 603 Southwest Broad St., during morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited.
