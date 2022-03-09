Lawrence County native Lieutenant Nathan Oliver was recently celebrated by the Jonesboro Police Department for his retirement after serving the Jonesboro community for 35 years.
“Your service is truly appreciated and we wish you well in your retirement,” said Mary Oliver, records supervisor with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A graduate of Lynn High School, Oliver moved to Texas after graduation to work in the oil industry, then relocated to Jonesboro to pursue a career in law enforcement. Hired on with the Jonesboro Police Department in 1987, he began his carer as a patrolman.
During his career with the Jonesboro Police Department, Lieutenant Oliver worked his way through various divisions and ranks within the department. His career included being a detective, SWAT team member, firearms instructor and supervisor. His most recent assignment was lieutenant on first shift patrol.
Oliver is the son of Glenn and Marie Oliver of Lynn. He and his wife, Mary, have been married for 26 years, and they have two daughters, Brittney Gregory and husband, Zach, and Vanessa Hufstedler and husband, Adam. They also have six grandchildren, Kai Dickens, Jaxton Bir, Indie and Addie Gregory, and Abel and Anson Hufstedler.
When asked what he plans to do during retirement Oliver responded that he plans to enjoy time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.