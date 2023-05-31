Population numbers in Lawrence County appear to be holding steady as Walnut Ridge has shown increases the past two years, according to new figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program uses current data on births, deaths and migration to calculate population change since the most recent decennial census. The latest numbers are believed to have been the population as of July 1, 2022.
For Walnut Ridge, the new number is 5,492, up from the 5,445 estimate in 2021 and the 5,400 reported in 2020.
Hoxie also is showing a population increase from the 2020 numbers, though a decline is shown from 2021 to 2022. The numbers reported are 2,602 in 2020, 2,660 in 2021 and 2,608 in 2022.
All the other communities showed very slight declines in population according the the most recently released numbers.
Those numbers are as follows:
Alicia – 2020: 143; 2021: 142; 2022: 140
Black Rock – 2020: 590; 2021: 590; 2022: 584.
Imboden – 2020: 641; 2021: 639; 2022: 634.
Lynn – 2020: 255; 2021: 255; 2020: 253.
Minturn – 2020: 89; 2021: 89; 2022: 87.
Portia – 2020: 420; 2021: 419; 2022: 412.
Powhatan – 2020: 103; 2021: 103; 2022: 101.
Ravenden – 2020: 427; 2021: 426; 2022: 421.
Sedgwick – 2020: 163; 2021: 162; 2022: 160.
Smithville – 2020: 85; 2021: 85; 2020: 83.
Strawberry – 2020: 266; 2021: 266; 2022: 261.
