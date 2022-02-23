On Friday, Feb. 18, the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its 24th annual Have A Heart Wishathon in Northeast Arkansas.
Volunteers, including students from Sloan-Hendrix and Walnut Ridge Schools, collected donations at a roadblock at the intersection of Main and Front Streets in downtown Walnut Ridge, serving in “bucket brigades” during the event.
Roadblocks were set up in several Northeast Arkansas towns, including Bono, Jonesboro, Pocahontas, Piggott, Rector, Paragould, Bay, Trumann and Weiner. The event raised a total of $339,652.68, with Lawrence County contributing $16,154.00 as of Monday morning.
All funds raised will benefit children in Northeast Arkansas who are battling critical illnesses.
