The Lawrence County Quorum Court met in regular session at the Lawrence County Courthouse on May 9 with eight members present. Court members were addressed during the meeting by several concerned citizens to discuss their issues with current county road conditions.
Judge John Thomison discussed the amount of money that has been allocated in Lawrence County for gravel for county roads, and stated that the weather has also been an issue that the road department has no control over. Judge Thomison concluded that he and the road department will do what they can with the manpower they have available.
Court members approved the Drug Court Grant Fund 3527 for the amount of $4,996.16. The total will be divided between travel expenses, $3,431.16, and supplies, $1,565, for the Adult Drug Court System.
The Quorum Court also created a fund and budget for a juvenile officer through ordinance 3526, for a total amount of $15,000. All present members voted in favor of the ordinance. Justices also approved paying the APERS amount for full-time deputies that will be receiving $5,000 from state funds.
Court members agreed to pay off comp time for jailers, with the amount not exceeding $20,000. In addition, they discussed giving the jailers a 50 cent per hour raise to help with jailers leaving to take jobs in other counties due to the pay. All members voted in favor.
Also during the meeting justices discussed Ordinance 2022-08, which addresses paying for roof repairs to the Lawrence County Courthouse using the Coronavirus Relief Fund instead of the ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund. All members voted in favor of the ordinance.
An ordinance transferring $15,000 in funds from the County General Fund to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department budget was approved. The funds were received from an insurance check for a wrecked patrol vehicle. All members voted in favor.
Justice Junior Briner presented the budget report, which included the lease on the leased road graders. The lease has gone up to $262,000 due to value of equipment. By voice vote the motion carried.
Minutes from the previous meeting and a treasurer’s report were provided in advance and approved.
