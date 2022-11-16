A total of 4,679 registered voters determined winners in this year’s General Election in Lawrence County. Of those registered votes, 2,419 were cast on election day, while 2,184 cast their vote early and 76 voted using an absentee ballot.
Locally, independent Tony Waldrupe was elected as the next Lawrence County Sheriff, claiming 54.05 percent of the votes with a total of 2,496, compared to Republican Richy Thatcher’s 45.95 percent with 2,122 votes.
Zach Wilson was elected mayor of Black Rock, claiming 75.60 percent of the 209 votes cast in Black Rock at 158, with LaDonna Maxie earning 41 votes (19.62 percent) and Michael Adams earning 10 votes (4.78 percent).
The town of Lynn had 87 votes to determine its mayor, with Van D. Doyle receiving 43 votes (49.43 percent). Brenda Voyles came in second with 42.53 percent of the votes (37) followed by Johnathan Scott Allen at 8.5 percent with seven votes. A runoff will be held between Doyle and Voyles.
Republican Ricky Benson beat Democrat Tina Stowers and independent Dave Lawrence for Justice of the Peace, District 1, with 62.96 percent of the votes with a total of 328, compared to Stowers’ 107 votes and Lawrence’s 86 votes. In District 5, Republican Frank Binkley beat Democrat Earnest (Junior) Briner with 285 votes compared to Briner’s 151 votes.
For constables, Republican Steven Robertson won as Boas constable with 457 votes compared to Democrat Phillip Diggs’ 142 votes, and Republican Kenneth Cole won Campbell constable with 1,049 votes compared to Democrat Kenneth Fears 464 votes. In the Dowell voting district, Republican Chris Parnell won with 24 votes, beating Democrat Richard Alls with 15 votes. Independent Hunter Durham was elected as Reeds Creek constable with 162 votes compared to Republican Jason Bristow’s 106 votes.
Hoxie’s city council had several races. Tim Taylor was elected Alderman Ward 1 Position 2 with 322 votes compared to Tyler Combs’ 221 votes, and Geneva Waldrupe received the most votes for Alderman Ward 2 Position 1 with 212 votes compared to Larry Couch who earned 176 votes and Bobby Hatfield who earned 157 votes. A runoff will be held between Waldrupe and Couch. Jimmy Decker beat Mike W. Stroud with 376 votes to 166 votes.
In Strawberry, Thomas Polston won Alderman Position 3 with 43 votes over candidate Robert Hendrickson with 29 votes; and Drake Martin claimed victory in Walnut Ridge’s Alderman Ward 4 Position 2 race against Jonathan Bennett. Martin earned 980 votes compared to Bennett’s 356 votes.
For ballot issues, Lawrence County voted against Issue I with 62.01 percent of votes against it at 2,747, compared to 1,683 votes. For Issue 2, 2,647 votes were cast against while 1,839 voted in favor. Issue No. 3 was a close race as 2,278 voted in favor compared to 2,239 voting against Issue 3. Issue No. 4 had 63.76 percent against it, with 2,938 voting against Issue No. 4 compared to 1,670 voting in favor.
For state results, 80.61 percent of Lawrence County voted for Republican John Boozman as U.S. Senate and 82.40 percent voted for Republican Rick Crawford for U.S. Congress. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed 78.64 percent of the votes in Lawrence County for Governor and Republican Leslie Rutledge earned 79.92 percent of Lawrence County’s votes for Lieutenant Governor.
Republican Tim Griffin won Attorney General with 82.40 percent of county votes and Republican John Thurston won Secretary of State with 82.69 percent of Lawrence County’s votes. Other Republicans to claim victory in Lawrence County included Mark Lowery for State Treasurer with 81.57 percent of votes and Dennis Milligan for Auditor of State with 80.28 percent of votes. Tommy Land also won Commissioner of State Lands with 83.86 percent of votes and Blake Johnson won State Senate District 21 with 84.38 percent of votes. District 30 State Representative Fran Cavenaugh was also re-elected earning 80.42 percent of votes in Lawrence County.
Unopposed candidates and their positions were:
Michelle Evans, Circuit Clerk.
Melba Verke, Alicia Mayor.
Dennis Coggins, Hoxie Mayor.
Chris Jones, Imboden Mayor.
Wilma Jones, Minturn Mayor.
Blythe Sloan, Portia Mayor.
Eric Smith, Powhatan Mayor.
Tim McComas, Ravenden Mayor.
Stanley Debow, Sedgwick Mayor.
Gregg Cooper, Strawberry Mayor.
Charles E. Snapp, Walnut Ridge Mayor.
Sharon Davis Henson, Campbell City Clerk.
Verna Coats, Hoxie City Clerk.
Bill Teague, Alicia Recorder Treasurer.
Belinda Chappell, Imboden Recorder Treasurer.
Mica Vance, Lynn Recorder Treasurer.
Brenda Bullard, Minturn Recorder Treasurer.
Pashia Ridge, Portia Recorder Treasurer.
Wanda Dail, Ravenden Recorder Treasurer.
Krystal Debow, Sedgwick Recorder Treasurer.
