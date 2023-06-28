230628-TD-hospital-1

Powhatan native Lana Matthews, MT, lab supervisor, identifies harmful bacteria within a patient’s specimen, using the hospital’s new Vitek 2 Compact machine, which the hospital received just last week. LMH provides a full-service lab, which includes micro, blood work and hematology chemistry, including special chemistry. The lab has received several new machines for its operations, including a D10, which can check a patient’s hemoglobin A1C and produce results within 10 minutes to benefit Type I and Type II diabetics.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

The residents of Lawrence County will decide the future of Lawrence Memorial Hospital by voting for or against an existing sales tax renewal on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Established 20 years ago, the sales tax election aims to renew an existing measure that makes LMH a reality, generating an estimated $2.5 million, which enables the hospital to continue to keep its doors open.

