The residents of Lawrence County will decide the future of Lawrence Memorial Hospital by voting for or against an existing sales tax renewal on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Established 20 years ago, the sales tax election aims to renew an existing measure that makes LMH a reality, generating an estimated $2.5 million, which enables the hospital to continue to keep its doors open.
According to Lawrence Healthcare President Josh Conlee, if the residents of Lawrence County do not approve the existing sales tax renewal, LMH will either look completely different or will close its doors. “More than likely it will be the latter of the two,” said Conlee.
“The sales tax renewal is a critical investment in our community’s healthcare infrastructure,” Conlee said.
The only hospital in Lawrence County, LMH is a critical access hospital complete with a full-service laboratory, radiology department, 24-hour emergency room and a swing bed program. Not only does the existing sales tax fund the emergency department and all it entails, revenue from the sales tax also funds inpatient care, primary care, pediatric care, cardiology, stroke care, wound care, radiology services including MRI, mammography, CT, bone density and ultrasound, mental health services, specialty injections and infusions, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.
“The entire hospital operation depends on this sales tax,” Conlee said. “We aren’t just an emergency department, we also provide preventative care. I like to say, we provide care from the womb to the tomb.”
By supporting the sales tax renewal, Conlee notes that Lawrence County residents help to ensure that everyone in the community has access to high-quality healthcare services, regardless of their ability to pay.
Last year alone, 6,193 visits to the emergency room were documented, with 16,357 primary care visits, 19,973 therapy visits and 171,778 laboratory procedures to date.
“Without the sales tax renewal, these services will be gone,” said Conlee. “Community members will have to go elsewhere, some as far as 45 minutes away.”
In addition to the much needed and valued medical services LMH provides for Lawrence County, Lawrence Memorial Hospital also serves as an economic anchor for the county, providing 260 jobs and having a total economic impact of $54 million for the county. According to Conlee, more than 60 percent of the hospital’s payroll goes to Lawrence County residents.
“History shows that when a town or county looses its hospital, that area begins to dry up,” Conlee said. “The town of Walnut Ridge alone will lose its main economic driver if the hospital shuts down. I myself, along with many others, will be forced to leave to find jobs elsewhere, which will greatly impact local businesses.”
“Having a hospital in the county greatly increases the quality of life,” continued Conlee. “When people look at Lawrence County to move here, the first two areas of concern they look at is healthcare and schools. Having a hospital is key to attract more residents, as well as for attracting new business such as the regional airport.”
When voting, Conlee said it’s crucial for residents to consider how much of an anchor institution the hospital is, not only as a healthcare provider, but as a driving force for Lawrence County. Another matter to consider, is nearby nursing homes. Although the sales tax renewal does not financially impact nursing homes, without Lawrence Memorial Hospital in existence, nursing home patients will be forced to travel either to Jonesboro, Batesville, Pocahontas or Newport for care.
Within the last few years, Lawrence Memorial Hospital has increased not only the quality of care patients receive, such as offering the only pediatric-certified care in the county, but it has also increased the services provided. Through its partnership with St. Bernards Healthcare, a new speciality clinic has been established on the hospital’s campus. The hospital has also upgraded its services by providing additional and upgraded hospital rooms; new machines including MRI, ultrasound and CT machines; and more. As of 2023, LMH can accommodate 125 long-term care patients and has 25 critical-access swing beds, with additional services on the way.
“We are in the business of helping all people,” Conlee said. “We save lives, and we positively make a difference in the lives of the residents of Lawrence County.”
Early voting for the sales tax renewal will be held Tuesday through Monday, Aug. 1-7, excluding the weekend, with voting set to be held Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“If anyone has any questions or concerns they would like to discuss regarding the hospital and its services, as well as the existing sales tax renewal, they can feel free to contact me or any member of the hospital board, which is consisted of all local residents,” said Conlee.
Conlee can be reached by calling the hospital’s switchboard, 870-886-1200, and asking to speak with him.
