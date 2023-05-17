A federal court decision in a six-year court battle over a Lawrence County bridge has advanced to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
Lawrence County officials filed notice of the appeal on May 1. A group of Craighead County property owners who farm land near the Lawrence County line won a total of $346,459.65 in damages resulting from additional flooding they contend was caused by the bridge.
The property owners have filed a crossappeal to the 8th Circuit.
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker on March 31 refused to grant injunctive relief. The judge refused to order the county to remove the controversial bridge. The judge found that to be “extreme injunctive relief” since the culvert bridge structure was in existence for several years before the property owners sought court relief.
Cleo Watkins, Pyles Family Farms, Victor and Alvella Hutcherson, Helen Knight, Michael and Betty Watkins and George Carney filed the federal complaint in 2017. They said Alex Latham, who was the Lawrence County judge at the time, illegally constructed a new bridge over the West Cache River Slough in the late 1990s or early 2000s on Lawrence County Road 717 to provide landowners access to their properties within about the 12 square miles between the slough and the Cache River. That bridge replaced an old wooden bridge that was set on pillars and had allowed passage of flood and stage waters.
The farmers accused Latham of replacing the wooden bridge with a crude dirt and concrete embankment that had four rail boxcars acting as culverts to pass the entire flow in the slough.
The culverts soon filled with sediment and debris, making it more of a dam and caused increased flooding, they complained.
Baker cited testimony from former County Judge John Thomison, who left office at the end of 2022, who said removing the bridge would be a breach of his responsibility to landowners who need access to County Road 717, which is the only passage to the West Cache ditch on what is called “the island,” above Arkansas 230.
County officials contended the monetary judgment awarded the property owners at trial wasn’t based on sound science.
