A federal court decision in a six-year court battle over a Lawrence County bridge has advanced to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

Lawrence County officials filed notice of the appeal on May 1. A group of Craighead County property owners who farm land near the Lawrence County line won a total of $346,459.65 in damages resulting from additional flooding they contend was caused by the bridge.

