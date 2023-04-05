230405-TD-ja-photo

Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill (seated) signs an honorary proclamation in honor of National Junior Auxiliary Week. Pictured with Judge Barnhill are Lawrence County Junior Auxiliary members (back, from left) Teri Baker, Melanie Cheatham and Jenny Andrews.

 Submitted Photo / Melanie Cheatham

The Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County is celebrating National JA Week, April 2-8. The annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work hard year-round to make a positive difference.

“This is an exciting week for us because it gives us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Lawrence County for supporting us in this work, and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” said Melanie Cheatham.

