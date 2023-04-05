The Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County is celebrating National JA Week, April 2-8. The annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work hard year-round to make a positive difference.
“This is an exciting week for us because it gives us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Lawrence County for supporting us in this work, and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” said Melanie Cheatham.
“The families and children we serve are so deserving and thankful for this assistance, and none of that would be possible without the support of the entire community.”
The Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County was formed in 2013. Part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Miss., NAJA has 16,028 active, associate and life members in 93 chapters from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
From 2021 to 2022, Junior Auxiliary members worked or volunteered 100,256 hours in their respective communities to serve 226,516 people, investing $3,600,000 in seven southeastern states.
Lawrence County’s JA hosts several events each year to benefit Lawrence County residents, including its annual Blue Jeans and BBQ event, held the first weekend in November, and the Polar Express in the Park, which allows county children to experience riding a train to see Santa.
In addition to annual events, the Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County aids the community in ways such as providing shoes to school counselors for those in need, and delivering holiday meals to children and families across Lawrence County. JA also provides scholarships to deserving Lawrence County seniors.
“As we hit the second half of the 81st year for the National Association of Junior Auxiliary, we are sharing our challenge and theme this year put forth by our national president, Noel Smith-Howe. She asked us all to have a ‘Heart of a Warrior,’” Cheatham said.
“This message has tremendous opportunity during JA week to spread hope, and share what we do in our local chapters. Let it serve as an inspiration for others to get involved. There is no better subject to receive hope than the children that benefit from Junior Auxiliary and its projects.”
