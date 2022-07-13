High heat and drought conditions have increased fire hazards in the state of Arkansas. As of Monday at noon, 44 Arkansas counties had been included in the burn ban list, including Lawrence County, which was placed on a burn ban on Wednesday, July 6.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission has listed several counties in the north and western portions of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 42.4 percent of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, 13.6 percent of Arkansas in a “moderate” drought, and 0.5 percent of Arkansas, including northern Fulton, Sharp and Randolph counties, in a “severe” drought.
On Monday, officials with the Arkansas Forestry Division issued a statewide moderate wildfire risk for all 75 counties in the state.
