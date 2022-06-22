Coronovirus infections continued to rise last week, but at a slightly slower pace, according to a review of reports from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 4,657 new cases between June 14 and Sunday, an increase of 5.2 percent. Lawrence County has 29 new cases, which is a decrease of 16, with 50 active, which is an increase of 19. Total deaths have remained unchanged at 81.
Craighead and Jackson counties were both classified as medium community levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. Community levels in Greene, Clay, Cross, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties remained classified as low. The CDC factors hospitalizations and the number of new cases as part of this criteria.
Hospitalizations statewide rose from 176 to 196 during the previous seven days. COVID-related patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals went from 37 to 36.
The health department reported 251 new cases statewide on Monday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county in addition to Lawrence County, June 14 through Sunday:
Craighead – 229 new cases, (increase of 10 from last week); 462 active cases (increase of 67); 335 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 83 new cases (decrease of 11); 169 active (increase of 25); 175 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 37 new cases (increase of 25); 46 active cases (increase of 29); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 30 new cases (increase of 16); 40 active cases (increase of 3); 89 deaths (unchanged).
