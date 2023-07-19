Lawrence Healthcare, in partnership with St. Bernards Healthcare, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 18, to open an in-house dialysis unit for nursing care residents of Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation (LHHR), the first unit of its kind in the state of Arkansas.
The unit is housed within LHHR and is operated by St. Bernards Dialysis, letting residents who need dialysis treatment receive it without needing to travel to an external facility by ambulance.
