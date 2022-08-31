Last weekend, my family and I enjoyed a trip to the hill farm in Cave City to visit with my mother-in-law, Nancy Redden, and help her tend to cattle and just enjoy an all-around fun and relaxing weekend.
After tending to cattle was complete, my husband decided to take our daughter fishing in the pond. It was only a mere five minutes since the first cast that my daughter snagged a seven-pound catfish. As she strived to reel in the large fish, she held her head to the side to help steady herself and held the reel close to her ear. I’m not sure exactly how this stance helped her, but apparently it did. Within a few seconds, my daughter began screaming.
My husband realized that my daughter had reeled in a portion of her hair, which had to be cut off with a pocked knife. The entire time my child was screaming in pain, she was also yelling, “Don’t let my fish go!” Apparently my child’s priority was the fish, not her beautiful hair.
Fast forward to this weekend. We had noticed my child had been bit by several chiggers from our weekend visit, but I didn’t think much of it until Friday night. She began crying and complaining that a few chigger bites were hurting, and my mother noticed a few were swollen and red. One on her right hand even had a red streak going through it.
On Saturday morning, I took her to sick call at Lawrence County Family Clinic where they’ve always been wonderful with my girl. We were diagnosed with cellulitis and an abscess, which had to be drained and bandaged. We were sent home with an antibiotic, as well as instructions for dressing and baths.
I wanted to write this column in hopes of preventing scenarios like this for other families. The lessons to take away from this column, always wear chigger and tick spray as the bites can turn into something more serious, and never get your hair too close to your fishing pole reel. It has certainly been a week of lessons in my household. While the hill trip was fun, and certainly memorable, I’ll be more prepared next time, and hopefully you will be too.
