Why these? Concerning two articles which ran Dec. 8
‘Charlottesville, Va. Robert E. Lee statue removal.’ Why in the world would this be chosen as appropriate or enlightening information to run in a Lawrence Co. newspaper? 1. This is Northeast Arkansas, and well aware of these happenings, not some broadly populated, integrated urban area, nor does it ascribe to become one. 2. This was an area stronghold along the Missouri border who fought for the Confederacy. These proud Confederate soldiers did their duty for the state of Arkansas, some died and lost everything in many cases. 3. Many who read The TD have lived in Northeast Arkansas as well as their ancestors who formed Arkansas as a Territory. We are proud of our history, because history matters, it isn’t open for interpretation its facts tell the story. Failure to teach and remember our heritage and history can result in repeating errors and mistakes. A more productive article would have been one on the importance of maintaining these historic statues, monuments, buildings, preservation of battlefields and cemeteries. These all remind us of our past and teach us about it. We can return to these sites and analyze and study these people, events and places and understand how they do or don’t shape us today, and move forward with history. History is history. It happened, it does not go away because someone doesn’t care to remember or know enough about it to learn the facts.
And again an article, ‘If Roe Falls’, choosing to run this is completely a pro abortion rant. Not a single word did you choose to print about the unborn child rights! Really amazing to only regurgitate LGBTQ and female rights. Abortion is not birth control nor is it health care for females, it takes a life and we all know this.
Carol Tarlton Lawler
Walnut Ridge
Editor’s note: We are living in historic times today, as well, and it’s just as important today as it was 48 years ago, when Roe v. Wade was decided, or 156 years ago, when the Civil War ended, for newspapers to document our history and the opinions about it from those in our community. That’s what is so great about the First Amendment, it allows us to be a voice for everyone, so thank you all for your letters.
