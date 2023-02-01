The Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation hosted its annual Winter Gala on Saturday evening at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge.
The event began with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. followed by a catered meal by Mel’s Chicken Shack at 7 p.m. Guests were entertained with live music, performed by local musicians Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester, as well as a live and silent auction.
A highlight of the evening was the recognition of the late Ronnie “Frog” Light as the 2023 Outstanding Advocate.
The Outstanding Advocate Award was posthumously awarded to Light, known to most as a family man who served his community well, donating countless hours helping with benefits and auctions to for groups and organizations such as the Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation.
Each year, the Outstanding Advocate Award is presented to an individual who has been instrumental in the success of the foundation’s work or in serving the medical community through work with Lawrence Health Services.
Proceeds from the gala will be used to benefit the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, such as helping provide healthcare equipment, community health and awareness events, healthcare educational summer camps for kids and other services, as well as community education.
Photos from this year’s Winter Gala can be found inside this edition of The Times Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.