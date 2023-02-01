The Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation hosted its annual Winter Gala on Saturday evening at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge.

The event began with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. followed by a catered meal by Mel’s Chicken Shack at 7 p.m. Guests were entertained with live music, performed by local musicians Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester, as well as a live and silent auction.

