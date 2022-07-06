Dancers of the mini, junior and elite competition teams at Studio H in Walnut Ridge recently traveled to Walt Disney World to perform in the Magic Kingdom Parade and at the Dance the World Showcase at Epcot.
Dancers who attended were Jenna Wallin, Mari Michael Wallin, Adlee Brady, Brynlee Brady, Brinlee Bullard, Emma Darnell, Izze Scott, Mary Morgan Jansen, Saige Sparks and Carstyn McQuay.
The dancers arrived at Disney on June 28 and performed during the Magic Kingdom Parade on Main Street U.S.A. with Dance The World Events, which brings dance studios from all over the world together to learn one professional choreographed routine. Each studio practices the routine with their performers in their home studio then comes together to showcase the routine at Disney.
Performers are provided ruby red character shoes and a one-of-a-kind costume for the parade.
In addition to the parade, Studio H performed a stage performance in Epcot’s “World ShowPlace in WorldShowcase,” which features routines that are choreographed by each studio, using their own costumes and music to showcase their talent.
Studio H is owned by Katalina Holbrook, who also provides dance instruction alongside assistant Jenna Wallin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.