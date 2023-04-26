The Arkansas Forestry Division recently awarded the Alicia Volunteer Fire Department and the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department with the Arkansas Forestry Division Wildland Fire Suppression Kit Grant.
Each grant includes up to 10 sets of wildland coveralls, 10 pair of wildland gloves, two back-pack leaf blowers, two collapsible back-pack pumps, two McLeod rakes and six leaf rakes. Each kit is valued at approximately $3,300.
